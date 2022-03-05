Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,644,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,731,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.63 on Friday. Stagwell Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Stagwell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
