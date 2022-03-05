Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

