Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 712,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

