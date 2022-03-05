Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,704 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.79. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

