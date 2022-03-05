Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

