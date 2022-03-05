Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.