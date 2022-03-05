Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 261.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

