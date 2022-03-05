Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131,006 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Triumph Group worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

