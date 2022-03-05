Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

