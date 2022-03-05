Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Athira Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.