VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.08 on Friday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $368,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,300 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

