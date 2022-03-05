Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of VVOS opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

