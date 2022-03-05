Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

