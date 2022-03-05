Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

