Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GNHAY remained flat at $$35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

