Viberate (VIB) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $495,585.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00035806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104735 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

