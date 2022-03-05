Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at 0.46 on Friday. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of 0.37 and a fifty-two week high of 1.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

