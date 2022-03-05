Verso Price Reaches $0.0360 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Verso has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $118,310.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.69 or 0.06636539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.55 or 0.99794380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

