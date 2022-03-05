Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.