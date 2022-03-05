Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

VZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 26,913,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The firm has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

