Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $96.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $403.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $410.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $455.30 million, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,919. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.