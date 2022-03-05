Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 24,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 842,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

