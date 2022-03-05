Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTAQ. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,624,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 395,815 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 682,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

