Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 13322557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Specifically, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,022,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

The stock has a market cap of $501.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

