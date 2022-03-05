Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $295,720,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

