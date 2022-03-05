Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.58 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $510.22 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002323 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004256 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,270,448,661 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

