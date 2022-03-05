Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.02 EPS.

VEEV traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $187.69. 1,975,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $185.12 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.