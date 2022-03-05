Veery Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 1,234,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.