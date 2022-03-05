Veery Capital LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,534. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

