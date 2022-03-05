Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.87 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

