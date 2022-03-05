Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

