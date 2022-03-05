Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

