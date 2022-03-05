Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

