Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.63. 927,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.