Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.