Vance W. Tang Purchases 10,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $974.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

