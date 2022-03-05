Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $226.46 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average of $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

