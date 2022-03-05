VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 363,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.