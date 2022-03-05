UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UWMC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UWM by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 471,776 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

