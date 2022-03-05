USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

HUGS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. USHG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.