UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USER. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

