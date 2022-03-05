USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,883 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of USA Truck worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 15.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

