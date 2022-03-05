Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,796,000 after buying an additional 354,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

