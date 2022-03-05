Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 83,333 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 13th, David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00.

U opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Unity Software by 1,544.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

