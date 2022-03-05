United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $116.62 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $659.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

