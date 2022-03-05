United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

