Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,943.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $61,943.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

