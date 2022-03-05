Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 228070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Unicharm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.