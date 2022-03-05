UMA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $481.48 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One UMA coin can now be bought for $9.05 or 0.00023158 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $591.88 million and approximately $481.48 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00103172 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,251,029 coins and its circulating supply is 65,368,377 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

