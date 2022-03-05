Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $299,656.76 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,063.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.